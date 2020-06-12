Remember That OANN Poll That Trump Said Would Show Him Leading Biden?

Articles

Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

Donald Trump has been trailing Joe Biden in almost every single poll for months now. It has gotten so bad that Trump actually demanded CNN apologize after they published a poll on Wednesday that showed Joe Biden ahead by a staggering 14 points. In an attempt to make Trump feel better about himself, he even hired highly panned pollsters, McLaughlin & Associates, to do a better job. Remember that OANN poll we were promised on Wendesday? Later today, @OANN will be releasing a poll concerning the 2020 presidential race. It looks as though it will be in favor of @realDonaldTrump. #OANN — Robert Herring (@RobHerring) June 10, 2020

