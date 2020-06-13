Pandemic Widens Academic Gap Between Rich And Poor, Black And White

Articles

There's already an education gap in our nation between kids in wealthier neighborhoods and poorer ones. The nationwide shutdown of schools in March only widened it, with kids becoming fully dependent on laptops and internet connections to be able to stay up-to-date on assignments. Stephanie Ruhle cited a Brown University study's conclusion that the pandemic could cost students up to a year's worth of academic gain. If a student is poor, that loss will be greater. The previous segment told the story of Cynthia, a 16-year-old straight-A student in Detroit, who was sharing a laptop with her three younger siblings, and trying to be their teacher in addition to keeping up with her own studies. Ruhle brought Jeffrey Canada in to discuss ways in which to close that gap. He had a brutal reality check about what is truly required, and what poor kids deserve to have in order to flourish.

