Politics Podcast: The Protests Appear To Be Working

Nationwide protests against police violence have continued around the country for nearly three weeks. Their size and scope evoke the civil rights protests of the 1960s. But can we judge the efficacy of a protest movement by a measure other than its size? And do the current protests seem to be working? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, New York Times writer Mara Gay and FiveThirtyEight contributor Shom Mazumder discuss these questions.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-the-protests-appear-to-be-working/

