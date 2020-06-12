Politics Podcast: The Protests Appear To Be Working

Articles

Nationwide protests against police violence have continued around the country for nearly three weeks. Their size and scope evoke the civil rights protests of the 1960s. But can we judge the efficacy of a protest movement by a measure other than its size? And do the current protests seem to be working? In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, New York Times writer Mara Gay and FiveThirtyEight contributor Shom Mazumder discuss these questions.

