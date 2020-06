Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

Senate Democrats are warning former Vice President Joe Biden against releasing a list of potential Supreme Court picks. Then-candidate Trump, in 2016, released a list of names he said he would pick from to fill a Supreme Court vacancy, and...

