Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 09:03 Hits: 2

In a statement marking the summit's anniversary, North Korea accused the Trump administration of using the historic meeting to score political points and to isolate Pyongyang.

(Image credit: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/12/875539237/2-years-after-singapore-summit-u-s-north-korea-relations-back-to-square-1?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics