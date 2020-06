Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 11:10 Hits: 7

President Trump presented the broad strokes of how he intends to address racial disparity — a plan that he says will provide more support to police, and address economic, health and education issues.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/12/875562270/at-dallas-event-trump-outlines-4-point-plan-to-address-disparities?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics