Head Of Pandemic Task Force Moves On From COVID-19

Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

Pence deleted that tweet once it was pointed out that they had violated Virginia law with that maskless, super-spreading gathering: The photo appeared to be from the campaign’s Arlington, Virginia, office — Pence was not scheduled to travel on Wednesday and had no public events on his schedule. In the photo, no one, including the vice president appeared to be wearing a face mask and the group far exceeded the 10-person gathering limit outlined in Virginia’s phase one coronavirus guidelines. Many people obviously don’t care anymore about the COVID pandemic, least of all Republicans. They simply will not wear masks or socially distance. They cannot do even that much. It’s every man for himself now. If you don’t want to die, you’re on your own. Posted with permission of Hullabaloo Editor's Note: Dr. Leanna Wen explains why this is so awful during an appearance on Nicolle Wallace's show on Thursday. Video below.

