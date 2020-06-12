Trump Wraps His Arms Around The Confederacy

Articles

As the protests continue across America over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police, Confederate statues and flags have once again been brought to the forefront. After trying to sic active US military members on peaceful protesters, drawing the ire of many former military generals including his own former SOS, Trump is now embracing the Confederacy in its entirety, flags and all. Trump is locked in a battle with Congress, including Republicans, to vanquish their attempts to rename U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals. Donald has dug in so deep that he has promised to veto the National Defense Authorization Act in its entirely if Congress proceeds. Trump’s battle with lawmakers over the naming of U.S. bases after Confederate generals is being waged through the annual military policy bill making its way through Congress.

