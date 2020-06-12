Donald Does Dallas, Defends Racists And Bigots

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 10:41 Hits: 6

Trump went to Dallas on Thursday to soothe the wounded egos of racists and bigots who, like him, feel their national power slipping away as the tide seems to turn against them. No more Confederate flags at NASCAR? No more police choking Black people to death with impunity? White people losing their jobs just because they spit on strangers, literally and figuratively, hanging on to their imagined superiority with every racist gasp? Trump won't stand for it! He made sure to let the racists and bigots know he will not allow anyone to call them racists and bigots. Not on his watch! TRUMP: Americans are good and virtuous people. We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will heal no wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or bigots. We have to get everyone together and we have to be on the same path. BLITZER: Laura, what does this tell you about his understanding of this very sensitive, potentially very historic moment we are going through.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/donald-does-dallas-or-it-charlottesville