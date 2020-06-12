Racist-in-Chief Trump Goes To Jacksonville On The Anniversary Of Ax Handle Saturday

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020

I told you yesterday why Trump chose Tulsa for his hate rally next Friday. Now he's picked Jacksonville to make his acceptance speech for the Republican nomination of Aug. 27th -- which is the 60th anniversary of an attack on Jacksonville civil rights protesters known as "Ax Handle Saturday." No, it's not a coincidence. Via the Washington Post: On Aug. 27, 1960, a mob of 200 white people in Jacksonville, Fla. – organized by the Ku Klux Klan and joined by some of the city’s police officers – chased and beat peaceful civil rights protesters who were trying to integrate downtown lunch counters. The bloody carnage that followed – in which ax handles and baseball bats were used to club African Americans, who sought sanctuary in a church – is remembered as “Ax Handle Saturday.” What disgusting people this Trump bunch is. (I would say un-American, but for a hardcore minority, racism is as American as apple pie.)

