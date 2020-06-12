Louisville Votes Down No-Knock Warrants, But Breonna Taylor's Killers Are Still Free

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 12:16 Hits: 7

CNN's New Day talked about some good news (and some bad news) from Louisville last night. "The way in which things have moved, Angela, the Louisville city council in Kentucky last night, 26-0 voted to end no-knock warrants. I don't even know if many of us knew that there was such a thing as a no-knock warrant until Breonna Taylor was killed. It's heartbreaking that this special young woman lost her life, but now this is a household word and they did the right thing yesterday," Alysin Camerota said to Angela Rye. "So, yeah, I think with the backdrop that just last week, Rand Paul refused to vote in favor of an anti-lynching bill in the United States Senate speaks volumes," Rye said. "It's an amazing thing that this law was passed and so quickly in Louisville, Kentucky. But the flag that I would offer you all is that as we celebrate that progress, Breonna Taylor's killers are still on the streets. They have not been arrested. They shot 20 times into her home. She received eight of those bullets and was killed. Under any other circumstance if there was a citizen that did that, they would be arrested.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/good-news-louisville-votes-down-no-knock