Friday News Dump: Covid Spikes, Dow Goes Down, And Other News

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 12 June 2020 13:48 Hits: 7

I have a data nerd friend who's been tracking covid all over the country, and she warned me the numbers were climbing a week before the protests even happened -- probably because of people like this: More than 100 people showed up to this Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting to speak out against face mask regulations pic.twitter.com/qoxaOgESWg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 11, 2020 ‘We have always said that this would happen’: Orange County sees spike in new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/FEXeqbzBzF — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) June 12, 2020

