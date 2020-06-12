The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ohio State Senator Fired From ER Job After Asking If 'Colored Population' Hit Harder By COVID-19 Due To Bad Hygiene

Whenever you start a question with 'colored population' you should know it probably isn't going to end well for you, and this time it didn't for a state senator from Ohio, Steve Huffman. The Washington Post reported that he's been fired from his ER job (yeah, he's a doctor). Source: Dayton Daily News COLUMBUS — During a hearing on whether to declare racism a public health crisis, state Sen. Steve Huffman, R-Tipp City, asked if “the colored population” is hit harder by the coronavirus because perhaps they don’t wash their hands as well as other groups. Huffman, an emergency room physician, asked a witness before the Senate Health Committee on Tuesday why COVID-19 is hitting African Americans harder than white people.

