Larry Kudlow's Foolish Lie: 'There Is No Second Spike' Of Coronavirus

Friday, 12 June 2020

Trump's Economic Council chief joined Fox and Friends Friday. Thursday's massive stock market losses had him out lying to the cameras, of course. He claims with a straight face that there is no "second wave" coming of COVID19. The three co-hosts admitted that Wall Street crashed over fears of the rise of more cases in the US. Kudlow did admit that certain spots are having a "little bit of a jump up, some small metropolitan areas are seeing [it]." "Nowadays we are much better equipment he said. Much more testing, I mean the testing has jumped up so you gonna get a little more positivity from that," he said. Kudlow then downplayed the rise in Covid19 cases of all the states that have reopened, even though all the reporting says otherwise. Kudlow continued, "But there is no emergency. There is no second wave. I don't know where that got started on Wall Street." Wall Street can see the total cases rise in specific states. They aren't deaf, dumb and blind to what's happening across the country. Nor are they all Trump sycophants. Not a single person wants a second wave of the coronavirus to spread in this country, but Trump's administration is built on the backs of liars, cheaters, whiners, and scam artists. And Trump2020 is convinced that a good stock market equals a good economy. If stocks are up, Trump's campaign thinks they can get reelected based solely on that. The American people have been misled and lied to by Trump time and time again.

