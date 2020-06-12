The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Black Lives Matter Protests Push Congress to Police Reform Action

U.S. lawmakers this week remembered the life of George Floyd, the black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. Continuing nationwide protests over Floyd’s death have kept the pressure on the U.S. Congress to address racial discrimination in American policing. VOA Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the possibilities of Democrats and Republicans finding common ground on this controversial issue.
