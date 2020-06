Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:14 Hits: 0

Sybrina Fulton announced this week that she has qualified to run for a county commissioner's seat in South Florida. Her 17-year-old son Trayvon Martin was shot dead in 2012.

(Image credit: Brynn Anderson/AP)

