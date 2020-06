Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 16:44 Hits: 0

After being chided by retired peers for following President Trump in a walk through a park forcibly cleared of protesters, the nation's top military officer now says he should not have been there.

(Image credit: Patrick Semansky/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/11/875019346/gen-mark-milley-says-accompanying-trump-to-church-photo-op-was-a-mistake?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics