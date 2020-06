Articles

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced legislation on Thursday to end no-knock warrants, a measure that has bipartisan backing as lawmakers debate broader police reforms.Paul's legislation, titled the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, would prohibit...

