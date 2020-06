Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 23:56 Hits: 11

The Trump campaign is defending its decision to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Tulsa, Okla., a city that experienced one of the country's most horrific episodes of racial violence in 1921.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/11/875389072/upcoming-trump-rally-in-tulsa-faces-backlash-over-race-coronavirus?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics