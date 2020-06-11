Fox News Drama: Hannity’s New Squeeze Is Ainsley Earhardt

Articles

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

It was obvious there was a reason that Hannity’s divorce hit the news last week when he and his wife had reportedly divorced more than a year ago and after “many years” of separation. The most obvious conclusion was he wanted to step out with a new woman. It turns out that new woman is perhaps the only woman who openly adores Trump as much as he does. Gabriel Sherman has the scoop: It was as if Hannity and Earhardt were the first couple of Fox News—which they are. Four current and former Fox News staffers told me that Hannity and Earhardt are dating—and have been for quite some time. Hannity and Earhardt aren’t acknowledging their relationship to colleagues, but two Hannity friends told me they have observed them together in social situations where they’ve acted like a couple. “I knew they were involved. I saw it when we were all together,” a Fox staffer told me. “It wasn’t even that hidden,” a Hannity friend said. According to the staffer, Earhardt has been hosting Fox & Friends during the coronavirus from a remote studio in the basement of Hannity’s Long Island mansion. Earhardt also uses Hannity’s lawyer as her television agent, two sources said.

