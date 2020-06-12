IBM Ditches Facial Recognition: 'Your Turn, Amazon And Microsoft'

Articles

IBM decided to shut down its facial recognition products and announce its decision as the death of George Floyd brought the topic of police reform and racial inequity into the forefront of the national conversation, a person familiar with the situation told CNBC. It follows testimony from Joy Buolamwini, founder of Algorithmic Justice League, before Congress last year, about her research for MIT into the bias she found in facial recognition software. The ACLU welcomed the decision and urged IBM's competitors to do the same. Your turn, @Amazon and @Microsoft. https://t.co/ZaUCXkL5LW — ACLU (@ACLU) June 9, 2020 Krishna's letter also expressed support for the Justice in Policing Act, a legislative package introduced by congressional Democrats on Monday..

