Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Senate Minority LeaderĀ Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) asked the White House coronavirus task force to brief Senate Democrats next week on the status of the pandemic as several states begin to see surges in new cases. Schumer said that the briefing...

