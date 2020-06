Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:16 Hits: 3

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that the decision whether to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol should be left up to the states."Every state is allowed two statues, they can trade them out at any time...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502326-mcconnell-states-should-make-decision-on-confederate-statues