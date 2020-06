Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 6

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) said on Thursday that he will introduce Republicans’ police reform bill by the middle of next week.Scott was appointed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to lead a working group of GOP senators tasked with...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502337-tim-scott-to-introduce-gop-police-reform-bill-next-week