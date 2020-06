Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:22 Hits: 7

Several Republican senators backed Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley’s statement on Thursday voicing regret for participating in President Trump’s photo-op outside St. John’s Church last week. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.)...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502340-gop-senators-back-joint-chiefs-chairman-who-voiced-regret-over-trump-photo-op