Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:03 Hits: 9

Gen. Mark Milley has apologized for appearing in a photo-op with President Trump after authorities used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear the area from peaceful protesters.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/11/875311214/gen-mark-milley-apologizes-for-appearing-in-a-photo-op-with-president-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics