Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:03 Hits: 7

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ferguson, Mo., Mayor-Elect Ella Jones, who has become the city's first black and first woman mayor, about changes to Ferguson's police department and government.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/11/875311058/ferguson-mayor-elect-comments-on-changes-to-citys-police-and-government?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics