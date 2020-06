Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 20:03 Hits: 9

President Trump has authorized sanctions against officials of the International Criminal Court involved in any investigations involving U.S. personnel.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/11/875311150/president-trump-authorizes-sanctions-against-international-criminal-court-offici?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics