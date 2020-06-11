Black Lobbyist Accuses Joy Reid And Don Lemon Of 'Killing More Black People' Than The KKK

Articles

Reynard Jackson is a shameless Republican consultant whose presence in the White House yesterday was to soothe Donald Trump's ego while stoking the hate fires outside. Yes, that's right. The African American lobbyist and author of a column entitled "This is Why I Hate Black Republicans" piped up during a round table about race relations yesterday with this chorus of hate for Black journalists while singing praise and showering glory on Donald Trump. "So you got radical liberal journalists, like Joy Reid from MSNBC, Don Lemon from CNN, Roland Martin, who are putting more poison into the Black community than any drug dealer, show are killing more Black folks than any white person with a sheet over their face," Reynard accused. WOW. What an indictment. What could Reid, Lemon and Martin have said to justify an accusation like that? Speaking directly to Trump, Reynard said, "Spreading those lies about the economy you had, Mr. President, before the virus, was the continuation of Obama. That's just factually not true." Actually, it is unquestionably factually true, despite Jackson's claim to an accounting degree and attention to the economy. It is absolutely true.

