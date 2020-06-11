Retired Judge Finds AG Barr's Flynn Dismissal To Be Politically Motivated

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 10:39

The court-appointed counsel charged with reviewing the Justice Department's effort to drop the charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn found it “gross” on every level, according to the Washington Post. “The Government has engaged in highly irregular conduct to benefit a political ally of the President," wrote retired federal judge John Gleeson, who had been appointed by the judge handling the case to review the Justice Department's effort to drop the case against Flynn. Flynn had "indeed committed perjury" during the proceedings by pleading guilty and then withdrawing his plea, Gleeson found, but he recommended against pursuing that charge separately. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan had asked Gleeson to weigh bringing additional perjury charges against Flynn for his reversals under oath in front of the court.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/retired-judge-finds-ag-barrs-flynn