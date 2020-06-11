Ludacris: NFL Should Apologize To Colin Kaepernick

Articles

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges had a lot of good things to say on CNN today. First, he smacked down Trump adviser Larry Kudlow for saying systemic racism doesn’t exist. “I don’t care about the Americans that agree with him, that is the most ludicrous thing I’ve ever heard,” the rapper said. “All I feel like that the Trump administration is doing is causing more dissension as opposed to unity in the world.” Ludacris also addressed comments from a lawyer for one of the officers charged in George Floyd’s death and who is now blaming bystanders for not having intervened to save his life: “Man, listen, they are looking for any excuse to veer away” from the video we've all seen, he responded. “I’m trying to focus on the positives,” Ludacris continued. “I want to look for solutions and I appreciate love because love trumps hate, and that's why I feel like, in the end, as long as we continue to preach love, we're gonna get through this and we're gonna make it better for our children, period." Finally, anchor Brianna Keilar asked about NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s apology last week in which he said the NFL was wrong for not having listened to NFL players sooner about racism and police brutality and now “encourage[s] all to speak out and peacefully protest.”

