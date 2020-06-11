Did Trump's Response To George Floyd's Killing Really Cause His Poll Numbers To Drop?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020 10:43 Hits: 7

Greg Sargent of The Washington Post has a theory about why President Trump's poll numbers are dropping: ... a new analysis by Nate Cohn of the Upshot ... finds that Trump’s slippage is driven largely by his eroding support among white voters, particularly those said to be his base.... [Joe] Biden ... continues to hold an average lead of seven points [over Trump] among seniors, Cohn finds, which is striking amid all this unrest and amid Trump’s bluster about responding with “STRENGTH!” ... One possible reason for all this can be found in the new Post/Schar School poll: There is a very large shift underway in how white voters view the issues underlying the protests.... Only 39 percent of them approve of Trump’s approach, while 57 percent disapprove; 69 percent of them support the protests; and 68 percent of them say Floyd’s death reveals systemic police mistreatment of blacks.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/did-trumps-response-george-floyds-killing