We All Know Exactly Why Trump Is Holding A Rally In Tulsa Next Friday

Two safe assumptions here:1. Trump likely has no clue what the significance of Juneteenth and Tulsa are.2. But Stephen Miller does. https://t.co/mxu7uwPECV — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) June 11, 2020 It was 99 years ago that angry white people, whipped up by yet another fake rumor of a black man raping a white woman, attacked and destroyed the prosperous black community of Greenwood, commonly referred to as "Black Wall Street." And approximately 300 black Americans were slaughtered. We don't know exactly how many, because they were dumped in mass graves that have yet to be located. So you can see why someone like Stephen Miller gets a special kick of selecting Tulsa for the location of a Trump hate rally -- especially this Friday, on Juneteenth. That's the anniversary of the day black Americans learned Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and the day they celebrate as Black Independence Day. We already know what a sick, twisted mf'er Miller is. I can just picture him cackling and rubbing his hands with glee. Trump? The aliterate boob probably had no idea what Juneteenth is, but I'm just as sure Fred Trump's son enjoyed the joke -- once someone explained it to him.

