Senate Committee Passes Resolution To Rename Bases Named After Confederate Generals

Published on Thursday, 11 June 2020

Breaking this hour: GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee has adopted an amendment behind closed doors for Pentagon to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets within three years, @mkraju @tedbarrettcnn reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 11, 2020 Well, hush my mouth. CNN is reporting that last night, the Senate Armed Services Committee (led by Republicans, I'll remind you) seems to have defied Trump The Racist Chump and adopted a resolution to push for the renaming the American military bases that were named after Confederate generals. Via Roll Call: The committee adopted an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill that gives the Defense Department three years to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military assets, according to a source familiar with the closed-door proceedings.

