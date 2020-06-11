The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Senate Committee Passes Resolution To Rename Bases Named After Confederate Generals

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

Breaking this hour: GOP-led Senate Armed Services Committee has adopted an amendment behind closed doors for Pentagon to remove the names of Confederate generals from military assets within three years, @mkraju @tedbarrettcnn reporting — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 11, 2020 Well, hush my mouth. CNN is reporting that last night, the Senate Armed Services Committee (led by Republicans, I'll remind you) seems to have defied Trump The Racist Chump and adopted a resolution to push for the renaming the American military bases that were named after Confederate generals. Via Roll Call: The committee adopted an amendment to the annual Pentagon policy bill that gives the Defense Department three years to remove the names of Confederate generals from U.S. military assets, according to a source familiar with the closed-door proceedings.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/senate-committee-passes-resolution-rename

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version