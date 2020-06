Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 2

The Louisville Courier Journal on Wednesday endorsed state Rep. Charles Booker in the Democratic Senate primary, the winner of which will face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) in November.The newspaper said its editorial board had...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/502163-highest-circulation-kentucky-newspaper-endorses-charles-booker-in-senate-race