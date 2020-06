Articles

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday blocked a resolution opposing calls to "defund the police," arguing that it was "rhetoric" when the country wants "action" following George Floyd's death.Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) tried to...

