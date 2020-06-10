LOL: Trump Demands CNN Publicly Apologize For Mean Poll Showing Biden Leading

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 19:54 Hits: 13

How pathetic is Donald Trump? So pathetic that his campaign wrote a letter to CNN demanding that they issue an apology for publishing a poll that shows Joe Biden leading by 14 percentage points, well outside of the margin of error. CNN reports that the campaign wrote a letter directly to CNN President Jeff Zucker. Zucker immediately dismissed the letter and spit water out of his nose while laughing so hard that he fell out of his office chair (last part is not confirmed). Trump's cease-and-desist letter argued that the CNN poll is "designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling." It further stated, "It's a stunt and a phony poll to cause voter suppression, stifle momentum and enthusiasm for the President, and present a false view generally of the actual support across America for the President." A CNN spokesman stated, bluntly: "We stand by our poll." The poll, released on Monday, shows Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden by a solid 14 points (55%-41%) among registered voters. It also finds the President's approval rating at a dismal 38%. These approval ratings are on par with Jimmy Carter and George H.W. Bush - who only served one term.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/lol-trump-campaign-demands-cnn-publicly