The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NASCAR Bans Confederate Flags At Its Races

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

Two days after driver Bubba Wallace called for NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its races, the association has done exactly that. pic.twitter.com/gJkIfVf3Ba — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 10, 2020 Monday night, Wallace praised NASCAR for “stepping up to the plate” with a moment of silence for George Floyd and police brutality and with an official kneeling during the national anthem. When asked by CNN’s Don Lemon “What’s the next action?” Wallace said, “My next step would be to get rid of all Confederate flags. … Get them out of here.” Now Wallace’s wish has been granted.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/nascar-bans-confederate-flags-its-races

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version