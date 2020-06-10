Activists Show Over 500 Videos Of Violence Against Protesters To Counter Police Lies

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 10:43 Hits: 0

The so-called president on Monday applauded U.S. police officers as "great, great people" who "have been letting us live in peace," praise that is starkly odds with the direct experience of protesters and journalists on the ground who in recent days have witnessed—and, in many cases, captured on video—cops beating and tear-gassing peaceful demonstrators in the streets demanding justice for the killing of George Floyd. "They've done a fantastic job," Trump, who has repeatedly encouraged police to use excessive force, said during a roundtable with law enforcement officials at the White House. "There won't be defunding. There won't be dismantling of our police. And there's not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace." President Trump: "Our police have been letting us live in peace." pic.twitter.com/PqKTLISX9o — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-lies-cops-activists-show-over-500