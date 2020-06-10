The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Activists Show Over 500 Videos Of Violence Against Protesters To Counter Police Lies

The so-called president on Monday applauded U.S. police officers as "great, great people" who "have been letting us live in peace," praise that is starkly odds with the direct experience of protesters and journalists on the ground who in recent days have witnessed—and, in many cases, captured on video—cops beating and tear-gassing peaceful demonstrators in the streets demanding justice for the killing of George Floyd. "They've done a fantastic job," Trump, who has repeatedly encouraged police to use excessive force, said during a roundtable with law enforcement officials at the White House. "There won't be defunding. There won't be dismantling of our police. And there's not going to be any disbanding of our police. Our police have been letting us live in peace." President Trump: "Our police have been letting us live in peace." pic.twitter.com/PqKTLISX9o — The Hill (@thehill) June 8, 2020

