Philonise Floyd: 'Is That What A Black Man Is Worth? Twenty Dollars?'

Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother, appeared on Capitol Hill today in the hopes that his testimony might increase support for a sweeping bill filled with national reforms for police standards. His powerful account in front of the House Judiciary Committee of suddenly becoming the big brother of the family, of having to be in the position of comforter, of being robbed of the chance to say goodbye to his hero, would move anyone to tears, as it did him. He asked for the legislators sitting in front of him to make the pain stop. He reminded them they were elected make lives better. He challenged them to answer the shameful question, "Is that what a black man is worth? Twenty dollars?" The full transcript is below.

