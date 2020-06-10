GOP Senators Duck Questions About Trump's OANN Antifa Conspiracy Tweet

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 10:44 Hits: 2

Another week, another tweet, another Walk of Shame on the part of Republican senators who desperately wish Donald Trump didn't tweet and wish harder that if he was going to tweet, he wouldn't tweet conspiracy theories from anonymous blogs amplified by former Sputnik reporters now working for OANN. But you know, he did do that thing. He did! Here's the tweet, which has been up for hours at the time MSNBC reporters tried to get Republican Senators to comment on it. Watch Senators John Cornyn, John Kennedy, Lamar Alexander, Marsha Blackburn, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Richard Burr, Richard Shelby and Ron Johnson skulk by with no comment. Senator Mike Braun shrugged and muttered something about him tweeting a lot before escaping to his luncheon. Rick Scott said he hadn't seen the tweet and couldn't comment. How conveeeenient. Only Senators Mitt Romney and Lisa Murkowski had anything to say, and that wasn't much. Murkowski pronounced it "not helpful," and Romney expressed aggravation about what was said before vowing he wouldn't dignify it with further comment.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/gop-senators-duck-questions-about-trumps