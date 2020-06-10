The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Lincoln Project On Republican Senators: 'Alexa, Define Coward'

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

It's not a formal ad, but the Lincoln Project makes a powerful point with this video clip of Republican senators uncomfortably avoiding comment on Trump's tweet yesterday attacking a 75-year-old man who's still in the hospital after being attacked by Buffalo police. pic.twitter.com/QbLEAIgu7f — Nogin-Trumps Ripping Yarns & Fairytales (@nogg_the) June 9, 2020 I had this reaction, one I frequently have to Republican cowardice: "I'm not retreating, I'm strategically and bravely advancing to the opposite general direction of the enemy!"

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/lincoln-project-republican-senators-alexa

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version