Brian Kilmeade Blames Black Family Structure For 'Police Acting As Parents'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 15:15 Hits: 9

Like every cable news outlet, Fox News ran the George Floyd funeral on Tuesday. And even during a funeral, some Fox hosts just couldn't be gracious and compassionate towards a black community in mourning. Go figure. Coverage of the funeral ran into Fox News' The Five. Dana Perino said she hoped this moment in time would be historic and bring about change. Juan Williams hoped that since many on the right and left politically are admitting there is problem with policing in our country and Mitch McConnell is actually turning towards Sen. Tim Scott to help craft some sort of police reform legislation, that this is a time for possible change, even with an upcoming election. Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade thought he was being kind when he revived a racist trope that was promoted relentlessly by the now forgotten Bill O'Reilly, which states that the African-American community's problems lie within the family structure. You know, because their kids are raised only by single parents and the young girls get pregnant too much. After Williams finished his thoughts, Brian Kilmeade replied, "So hopeful, Juan." Before turning it over to Jesse Watters, Brian said, "If we're looking holistically, I'd love law enforcement to be at the table because they have no interest in being the villains in this." They are the villains.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/brian-kilmeade-blames-black-family