Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 11:57 Hits: 0

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) on Monday declined to say who he will back for president in 2020. “I’m not going to be describing who I’ll be voting for, I don't imagine," said Romney, who has emerged as the biggest GOP critic of President Trump in...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501773-romney-declines-to-sa-%20who-he-will-back-for-president