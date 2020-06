Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 2

Senate Republicans are signaling a sharp shift on police reform, raising the chances that federal legislation could actually clear Congress and reach President Trump’s desk.Just a week ago, it seemed likely that a legislative package would pass the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501968-senate-gop-shifts-on-police-reform