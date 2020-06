Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 5

The hearing is the first public congressional meeting on policing following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd's brother Philonise was the first witness. Watch it live.

(Image credit: Bebeto Matthews/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/10/873133850/watch-house-judiciary-hearing-on-police-violence?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics