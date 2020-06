Articles

World Politics
Wednesday, 10 June 2020

Gen. Charles Brown was confirmed to lead the U.S. Air Force. Brown said his nomination "provides some hope but also comes with a heavy burden," given the nation's current focus on matters of race.

(Image credit: Al Drago/AP)

