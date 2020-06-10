GOP Candidate Upset Facebook Yanks Her Gun-Toting Ad

Articles

Results aren't final, but it looks like Greene easily won the Republican primary last night but with nine candidates running for the nomination in GA-14 she'll likely face a runoff. Source: New York Post A GOP congressional candidate in Georgia said Facebook is “defending terrorists” by removing a campaign video of her holding an AR-15 rifle as she warns Antifa to stay out of her state. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a businesswoman vying in Tuesday’s primary to succeed US Rep. Tom Graves in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, posted the spot on Facebook on June 2, telling the far-left militant group to “stay the hell out of northwestern Georgia” while on the porch of a local business. Two days later, the platform removed the video, saying it violated company policies against promoting the use of firearms, Fox News reports. “We’ve seen it time after time again, where conservative Americans put their thoughts, their feelings and their expressions and their beliefs on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, but yet our posts get deleted and we get censored,” Greene told Fox News Monday. Greene said she heard “rumors” that members of Antifa were headed to her community, prompting her to release the ad.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/gop-candidate-upset-facebook-yanks-her-gun