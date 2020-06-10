BLM Protests Increase Pressure on Biden to Pick African American VP

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 10 June 2020

The Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted in the U.S. following the death of an African American man after being in police custody have increased pressure on Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, to pick a black running mate. While Biden has already promised to name a woman as his vice-presidential nominee, VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the changing political landscape has raised the prospects for some female African American leaders that had not been considered top contenders.

Produced by: Brian Badden

