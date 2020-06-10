The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

BLM Protests Increase Pressure on Biden to Pick African American VP

Category: World Politics Hits: 12

The Black Lives Matter protests that have erupted in the U.S. following the death of an African American man after being in police custody have increased pressure on Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee, to pick a black running mate. While Biden has already promised to name a woman as his vice-presidential nominee, VOA’s Brian Padden reports, the changing political landscape has raised the prospects for some female African American leaders that had not been considered top contenders.

Produced by: Brian Badden

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/blm-protests-increase-pressure-biden-pick-african-american-vp-4318341

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version