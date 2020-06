Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 09 June 2020 19:56 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Tuesday that he has tapped Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.), the only African American Republican in the upper chamber, to put together police reform legislation.McConnell said his party needs to respond...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501889-mcconnell-taps-tim-scott-to-assemble-gop-police-reform-legislation